Iran-US Trade Exchanges Up 26% in 7 Months

Islam Times - The US Bureau of Statistics in its latest report said the trade exchanges between Iran and the United States in the first seven months of 2023 registered a 26 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The two countries exchanged more than $31 million worth of non-oil products from January to July 2023, showing a 26 percent hike compared to last year’s corresponding period.Iran and the United States had exchanged $24.7 million worth of non-oil products from January to July 2022.According to this report, the United States exported $30.6 million worth of non-oil products from January to July 2023, registering a 26 percent growth compared to the same period last year.The US had exported $24.2 million worth of non-oil products to the Islamic Republic of Iran from January to July 2022.The US imported over $0.6 million worth of non-oil products from Iran in the first seven months of the current year in 2023, showing about 20 percent hike compared to last year’s corresponding period.The US had imported $0.5 million worth of non-oil goods from Iran between January and July 2022.