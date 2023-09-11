0
Monday 11 September 2023 - 06:36

Iran-US Trade Exchanges Up 26% in 7 Months

Story Code : 1081053
Iran-US Trade Exchanges Up 26% in 7 Months
The two countries exchanged more than $31 million worth of non-oil products from January to July 2023, showing a 26 percent hike compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Iran and the United States had exchanged $24.7 million worth of non-oil products from January to July 2022.

According to this report, the United States exported $30.6 million worth of non-oil products from January to July 2023, registering a 26 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The US had exported $24.2 million worth of non-oil products to the Islamic Republic of Iran from January to July 2022.

The US imported over $0.6 million worth of non-oil products from Iran in the first seven months of the current year in 2023, showing about 20 percent hike compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The US had imported $0.5 million worth of non-oil goods from Iran between January and July 2022.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
10 September 2023
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
10 September 2023
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
10 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Sanaa Government Conducts Military Drill
10 September 2023
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
10 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
9 September 2023
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
9 September 2023
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
9 September 2023
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
9 September 2023
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
8 September 2023
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023