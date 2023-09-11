Islam Times - At least seven terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Ursoon area of Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), another six terrorists were critically injured during the intense exchange of fire.It said that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, Tribune reported.The incident came days after the Pakistan Army said it repelled a cross-border raid from Afghanistan by a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons targeting the two military posts located in the general area of Kalash in the Chitral district.During an exchange of fire, at least 12 terrorists were killed while four Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom, according to the military’s media wing.