0
Monday 11 September 2023 - 06:41

Security Forces Kill Seven Terrorists in Pakistan's Chitral

Story Code : 1081055
Security Forces Kill Seven Terrorists in Pakistan
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), another six terrorists were critically injured during the intense exchange of fire.

It said that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, Tribune reported.

The incident came days after the Pakistan Army said it repelled a cross-border raid from Afghanistan by a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons targeting the two military posts located in the general area of Kalash in the Chitral district.

During an exchange of fire, at least 12 terrorists were killed while four Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom, according to the military’s media wing.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
10 September 2023
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
10 September 2023
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
10 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Sanaa Government Conducts Military Drill
10 September 2023
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
10 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
9 September 2023
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
9 September 2023
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
9 September 2023
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
Nigerien Muslims Pray for French Troops Departure
9 September 2023
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
N Korea Launches 1st Operational Tactical Nuke Attack Submarine
8 September 2023
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
Parliament Speaker: EU “Globalists” Waging War on Hungary
8 September 2023
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
Normalization Mode On: “Israeli” Business Delegation in Saudi Arabia
8 September 2023