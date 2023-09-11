0
Monday 11 September 2023 - 07:00

Israelis Protest against Judicial Reform ahead of Key Court Decision

This is the 36th consecutive week that protests against Netanyahu's reforms have been held across the Zionist entity.

Protests in Tel Aviv continued until late last night, with protesters calling for Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges in court, to resign.

Netanyahu has returned to power at the head of a coalition with extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, some of whose officials now head key ministries.

Since the Bibi cabinet unveiled a package of reforms to the judicial system in January, tens of thousands of opponents have joined weekly demonstrations in what has turned out to be one of the biggest protest movements in the Zionist regime's history.

The movement's epicenter has been the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, where protesters have rallied every weekend against Bibi.

Netanyahu's coalition cabinet, which includes hard-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, argues the reforms are necessary to rebalance the relationship between elected officials and the judiciary.

The proposed overhaul drew criticism from allies of the occupation, including the United States, as President Joe Biden has repeatedly expressed his concerns and has called on the occupation officials not to hurry with the "divisive" plans.
