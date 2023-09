Islam Times - An official Israeli delegation arrived for the first time in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for a meeting of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Zionist regime withdrew from UNESCO in 2019, citing the body’s bias.In a 2016 resolution, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee registered the Tomb of the Patriarchs, located in Al-Khalil, in the name of the “State of Palestine” on its “List of World Heritage in Danger.”UNESCO passed 47 resolutions between 2009 and 2014, 46 directed against Tel Aviv.In March, the Saudis blocked a delegation from the Zionist entity from attending a United Nations event held in the kingdom.