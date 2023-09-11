0
Monday 11 September 2023 - 07:05

Iran-US to Prisoners Swap Next Week: Report

Reuters citing sources close to Iran-US indirect negotiation on a prisoner swap mediated by Qatar over the past few months as soon as next week.

As a first step, Iran on Aug. 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest.

Later that day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home.

Doha hosted at least eight talks involving Iranian and US negotiators in separate hotels speaking via shuttle diplomacy.

US State Department spokesperson earlier said that the US was not ready to announce the exact timing of the prisoner release. The Department also declined to discuss the details of what the spokesperson termed "an ongoing and highly sensitive negotiation."
