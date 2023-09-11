0
Monday 11 September 2023 - 07:07

Turkey’s Erdogan, Egypt’s Sisi Discuss Energy Cooperation at G20 Summit

Story Code : 1081063
Erdogan and Sisi discussed bilateral ties and energy cooperation between Turkey and Egypt, as well as regional and global issues, it said.

Egypt and Turkey upgraded their diplomatic relations by appointing ambassadors to each other’s capitals in July after a decade of tension.

Appointment of ambassadors marked a “new era” between Ankara and Cairo, Erdogan told Sisi during their meeting, according to the Turkish presidency’s statement.

The two nations’ relations broke down in 2013 after Egypt’s then-army chief Sisi led the ouster of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Ankara.

Erdogan also told Sisi that Turkey attaches importance to reviving cooperation with Egypt in the fields of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and nuclear energy.
