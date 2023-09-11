0
Monday 11 September 2023 - 07:09

Russia Air Defenses Down 8 Ukrainian Drones over Black Sea near Crimea

“Overnight to September 10, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the ministry was quoted as saying by Russia’s Sputnik news agency on Sunday.

“Air defense systems on duty destroyed eight unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea near the coast of the Republic of Crimea,” the statement added.

The ministry also said that three US-made military speedboats carrying Ukrainian military personnel were destroyed northeast of Snake Island in the Black Sea, falling short of providing details on whether there was any damage or injuries from either incident.

There has been no immediate comment from the Ukrainian military.

Russia began what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine in February last year, but its territories have come under a series of drone attacks only in recent months.

The Crimean Peninsula, which rejoined Russia back in 2014 after a referendum, has been disrupted by several strikes throughout the war and has seen more frequent attacks during the past several weeks.

The number of drone attacks against Russia has dramatically increased in the past weeks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at a change in Kiev’s failed tactics.

The Kremlin says the West and NATO are playing a direct role in the Ukraine conflict by pouring advanced weapons and military equipment into the country, warning that NATO weapons are “legitimate targets” for its armed forces.

Moscow has frequently warned that the continued supply of Western arms and military equipment to the Ukrainian military would only prolong the war and add to the suffering of the Ukrainian people.
