Palestinians to Keep up Fight Until Occupiers’ Full Expulsion: Hamas

Islam Times - Hamas resistance movement reiterated Palestinians will resolutely keep up their struggle until the full liberation of occupied territories from the grip of Israeli regime.

“Palestinians will continue their anti-occupation efforts throughout the West Bank, and confront the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes, especially in the holy city of al-Quds and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound,” the Gaza based movement said in a statement.It underscored that the long-term battle against the Zionist enemy will finally result in the expulsion of occupiers, the liberation of occupied lands, and the restoration of Palestinians’ freedom.The statement came after a deadly Israeli military raid on a refugee camp in the southern part of the West Bank on Saturday resulting in the death of a Palestinian teenager.The 16-year-old Milad Munther Al-Ra’i, was shot dead by Israeli forces as they stormed al-Arroub refugee camp.The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Ra’i was shot in the back and chest during confrontations in the camp.The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that Israeli troops fired live ammunition and toxic tear gas canisters at a group of young people and children during the raid.Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.Those figures indicate that 2023 is already the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the United Nations began keeping track of fatalities in 2005.Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, according to the United Nations.Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas political bureau also warned of potential threats against the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, terming the unfolding developments as “dangerous.”“Resistance remains the first option in order to defend the sacred site,” he said, calling on Muslim nations to support Aqsa Mosque and take action in its defense.“The responsibility to protect and defend the al-Aqsa Mosque compound rests with all Muslims,” he said.The senior Hamas official also underlined the need for unity among Palestinians both at political and executive levels in order to overcome ongoing challenges.“We extend our hand to all factions, including the Fatah movement, to rearrange the Palestinian sphere on the basis of partnership and draw up a national resistance program, which would preserve the privacy of each Palestinian group and ensure the expulsion of settlers from the West Bank as a common goal,” Abu Marzouk said.He called on the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority to only listen to the demands of Palestinians, express their positions, and stop advancing the agendas of the United States and Israel.