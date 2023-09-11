0
Monday 11 September 2023 - 09:00

“Israel’s” Chaos: Protesters and Police Scuffle at Levin’s Home, Day before Key Hearing

Story Code : 1081086
“Israel’s” Chaos: Protesters and Police Scuffle at Levin’s Home, Day before Key Hearing
“Israeli” police said in a statement that the demonstrators were too close to the minister’s house, and were disrupting public order. The scuffles broke out when officers began to move the protesters.

In videos circulated on social media, protesters could be seen trying to prevent Levin’s vehicle from driving down the street. Police officers could be seen removed the demonstrators from the path of the car, while others walked alongside in an attempt to keep protesters away.

The demonstration was led by the so-called “Brothers and Sisters in Arms” reservist group, which said in a statement that it was making a “clear call to the prime minister that he should stop allowing Levin to function as the de facto prime minister, and should shelve the laws of the coup d’état.”

“The dictatorial ‘reasonableness’ law endangers Israel’s position in the world and leaves ‘Israeli’ soldiers vulnerable [to prosecution] at the ‘International Court of Justice in The Hague’,” the statement read, echoing concerns from military officials that the overhaul is weakening the military.

The protest came hours ahead of a mass rally that was set to be held outside the “Supreme Court” in Occupied Al-Quds, ahead of Tuesday’s hearing of petitions against the “reasonableness law”. Thousands were expected to protest outside the “Supreme Court”, before marching to Netanyahu’s residence.

Smaller demonstrations were planned at a number of locations around the entity.
