0
Monday 11 September 2023 - 09:02

Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened

Story Code : 1081087
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
Addressing a group of people from Sistan and Baluchestan, and South Khorasan provinces, Imam Khamenei underlined that that the world is on the verge of an evolution, noting that “The rise of regional, global powers constitutes another part of transformation.”

“We have been informed that the US has formed a so-called ‘crisis group’, whose mission is to incite and create crises,” His Eminence added, pointing out that “The US’ ‘crisis group’ found that sectarian, national differences and the issue of women and gender are the most important points to agitate crises.”

According to Imam Khamenei, “The enemies are serious in their hostile schemes against us, and we are also very serious in confronting them.”

“The arrogance exercised by the US and certain EU states is being weakened,” the Leader assured.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
11 September 2023
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
11 September 2023
First-ever Israeli Delegation in Saudi Arabia
First-ever Israeli Delegation in Saudi Arabia
11 September 2023
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
10 September 2023
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
10 September 2023
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
10 September 2023
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
10 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Sanaa Government Conducts Military Drill
10 September 2023
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role
10 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
Saudi Arabia Tops 100 Executions in 2023
9 September 2023
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy
9 September 2023
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
UN: No End to Ukraine Conflict in Sight
9 September 2023