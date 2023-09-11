Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed on Monday that “the world is on the verge of a transformation.”

Addressing a group of people from Sistan and Baluchestan, and South Khorasan provinces, Imam Khamenei underlined that that the world is on the verge of an evolution, noting that “The rise of regional, global powers constitutes another part of transformation.”“We have been informed that the US has formed a so-called ‘crisis group’, whose mission is to incite and create crises,” His Eminence added, pointing out that “The US’ ‘crisis group’ found that sectarian, national differences and the issue of women and gender are the most important points to agitate crises.”According to Imam Khamenei, “The enemies are serious in their hostile schemes against us, and we are also very serious in confronting them.”“The arrogance exercised by the US and certain EU states is being weakened,” the Leader assured.