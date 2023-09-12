0
Tuesday 12 September 2023 - 05:10

Biden: I Don’t Want to Contain China

Story Code : 1081228
Biden: I Don’t Want to Contain China
“I don’t want to contain China,” Biden told reporters at a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam. “I just want to make sure that we have a relationship with China that is on the up and up squared away, everybody knows what it’s all about.”

The US president revealed that he had spoken with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, which wrapped up on Sunday. He said they talked about “stability,” adding that the conversation “wasn’t confrontational at all.”

Beijing has so far not commented on the matter. Li urged G20 members on Saturday to work together in the spirit of “unity instead of division, cooperation instead of confrontation, and inclusion instead of exclusion.”

Relations between the US and China have deteriorated significantly in recent years, with diplomats on both sides trading belligerent rhetoric and accusations of escalation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
12 September 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
12 September 2023
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
12 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
11 September 2023
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
11 September 2023
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
11 September 2023
First-ever Israeli Delegation in Saudi Arabia
First-ever Israeli Delegation in Saudi Arabia
11 September 2023
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
10 September 2023
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
10 September 2023
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
10 September 2023
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
10 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Sanaa Government Conducts Military Drill
10 September 2023