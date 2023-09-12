0
Tuesday 12 September 2023 - 05:20

Lebanon: Fighting Continues in Ein Hilweh Camp for Palestinian Refugees

Fighting between Fatah movement and extremist groups has rocked southern Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp since Friday. Fatah and other factions in the camp had intended to crack down on suspects accused of killing one of their military generals in late July.

Besides the five killed, 52 others were wounded, Dr. Riad Abu Al-Einen, who heads the Al-Hamshari Hospital in Sidon that has received the casualties said. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, UNRWA, however, stated that four people were killed and 60 others wounded.

The Lebanese military said in a statement that five soldiers were wounded after three shells landed in army checkpoints surrounding the camp. One of the soldiers is in critical condition.

“The army command repeats its warning to the concerned parties in the camp about the consequences of exposing military members and positions to danger, and affirms that the army will take appropriate measures in response,” the statement said.

Lebanese officials, security agencies and the UN have urged the warring factions to agree on a ceasefire. The interim chief of Lebanon’s General Security agency Elias al-Baysari said that he will attend a Monday meeting between Palestinian factions and urge the factions to reach a resolution.

The clashing factions in the camp said in a statement published Sunday by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency that they planned to abide by a ceasefire.
