0
Tuesday 12 September 2023 - 05:21

Lula Promises to Ignore ICC Arrest Warrant for Putin

Story Code : 1081235
Lula Promises to Ignore ICC Arrest Warrant for Putin
“I believe that Putin can easily [go] to Brazil,” Lula told Indian website Firstpost on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi. “What I can say to you is that if I’m president of Brazil, and he comes to Brazil, there’s no way he will be arrested.”

In March 2023, The Hague-based court issued warrants on Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, for alleged “unlawful deportation and transfer” of children.

Moscow does not recognize the authority of the ICC and has denied the allegations, insisting that it was evacuating children to safety during its armed conflict with Ukraine. Nevertheless, Putin ultimately chose not to travel to South Africa, a party to the ICC, for a BRICS summit in August, opting instead to participate in the event remotely.

Speaking to Firstpost, Lula reiterated that Brazil does not want to “participate in the war efforts,” echoing his government’s decision against supplying weapons to Ukraine or imposing sanctions on Russia. He argued that the G20 is “not the appropriate forum” to discuss the conflict and suggested that it should instead be addressed at the UN General Assembly later this month.

“That’s the place for us to try to discuss peace. That’s the place for us to call Putin and [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky [to] a negotiation table because no one wants war. Everybody is against war. We want peace,” Lula said. He praised the joint declaration adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, which acknowledged the different positions on the Ukraine crisis, without blaming any particular side.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
12 September 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
12 September 2023
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
12 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
11 September 2023
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
11 September 2023
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
11 September 2023
First-ever Israeli Delegation in Saudi Arabia
First-ever Israeli Delegation in Saudi Arabia
11 September 2023
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
10 September 2023
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
10 September 2023
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
10 September 2023
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
10 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Sanaa Government Conducts Military Drill
10 September 2023