New Crisis Coming on Korean Peninsula: Russian Diplomat

Islam Times - The military and political escalation around the Korean Peninsula lately evidences the approach of a new crisis in this region, department director of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinovyev said.

"The dynamics of events in the Korean Peninsula evidences the approach of a new crisis, with its clear sign being the escalation of the military and political strain and the buildup of belligerent rhetoric between the key opposing parties - the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the US and their allies represented by the Republic of Korea and Japan," he told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)."We see the military activity being scaled up from the side of the latter in the sub-region from the last year," the diplomat added.