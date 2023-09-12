Yemen Says Capable of Targeting Saudi-Led Coalition Member States

Islam Times - The head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, said Yemen's missile force possesses the capability to target all member states of the Saudi-led coalition involved in the war on Yemen.

During a meeting in the western city of Hudaydah on Sunday, al-Mashat stated that Yemeni ground forces have achieved deterrence capabilities similar to those possessed by the naval forces."Last year we (stated)... that the Navy had weapons with which we could strike any point in the sea from anywhere in Yemen, sending a message of deterrence to the forces of war," he emphasized. "Now, I am sending them the following message on the ground level: It seems that you need to try our missile force, which can strike any target in any city in the aggression countries from anywhere in Yemen, not limited to a specific region."Al-Mashat also expressed pride and honor in Yemen's military achievements.Saudi Arabia initiated a brutal war of aggression against Yemen in March 2015, with the support of regional allies and substantial shipments of advanced weaponry from the US and Western Europe.Western governments provided political and logistical support to Riyadh in an unsuccessful attempt to reinstate Yemen's former Saudi-installed government. The former Yemeni president, Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, resigned from the presidency in late 2014 and fled to Riyadh. The Ansarullah movement has been governing Yemen in the absence of a functioning administration.The war has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Yemenis and has plunged the entire nation into the world's most severe humanitarian crisis.Despite its official expiration, a UN-brokered ceasefire reached last year remains largely in place and has significantly reduced clashes in recent months.