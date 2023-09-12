0
Tuesday 12 September 2023 - 05:41

South Korean Defense Ministry Sees Possibility of North Korea’s Kim Visiting Russia

"The defense ministry assesses that there is a possibility of Kim Jong Un visiting Russia," Jeon said. "If the visit takes place, (we) assess that a summit with Russian President (Vladimir) Putin is being pursued," he added, TASS reported.

The New York Times reported earlier, citing sources among US officials and their allies, that the North Korean leader is planning to visit Russia in September. According to the newspaper, North Korea’s Kim may meet with Putin in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East in mid-September. NYT sources also said that Kim may visit Moscow and the Vostochny spaceport.

Asked if he can confirm that arrangements are underway for such a summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September: "I have nothing to tell you." Putin and Kim met in Vladivostok in April 2019.

On Monday, the Russian leader starts a two-day trip to Vladivostok, where he will take part in the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)
