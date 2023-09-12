0
Tuesday 12 September 2023 - 06:33

Terrorists’ Presence in Iraqi Kurdistan Region at Odds with Friendly Ties: Iran FM

Story Code : 1081270
Terrorists’ Presence in Iraqi Kurdistan Region at Odds with Friendly Ties: Iran FM
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the statement in a meeting with Bafel Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), in Tehran on Monday. The meeting came ahead of a deadline agreed by Iran and Iraq to disarm and relocate terror groups based in semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

"The presence of terrorists in Kurdistan region and their moves against security of Iran are incompatible with Iraq's constitution and friendly bilateral relations [because] no party should [be allowed to] harm security of Iraq's neighbors," Iran's top diplomat said.

Amir-Abdollahian added that Iran is in favor of an "independent, prosperous, and developed" Iraq, noting that Tehran and Baghdad enjoy solid ties.

The Iranian minister also called for the speedy implementation of a security agreement concluded between the two sides. Under the agreement, the Iraqi government has promised to disarm terrorist and separatist groups based in Kurdistan region by September 19, vacate their military barracks there, and transfer them to the camps established by the Baghdad government.

Iraqi officials have notified authorities in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of the terms of the agreement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kan'ani, said on Monday that the deadline "will not be extended in any way," noting that the Iraqi government has taken measures to implement the deal.

For his part, Talabani hailed Iran's continuous support for the Iraqi government and nation, adding, "We take pride in our relations and friendship with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He pointed to his party’s measures to boost security along the borders of Kurdistan region, stressing that Iraq will not allow any harm to come from its territory to regional countries, particularly Iran.

Meanwhile, a statement from Talabani’s office cited the PUK leader as saying, "Our goal is to achieve stability and coexistence in the region, for which we support responsible dialogue and understanding and believe that this is the only way to overcome the problems and achieve national goals."


In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadeq earlier on Monday, the president of Iraq's Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, said the semi-autonomous region is committed to the security agreement between Iran and the Arab country and will allow no one to pose a threat to Tehran.

The security agreement between the two countries came after anti-Iranian terrorist groups residing in Iraqi Kurdistan region increased their malign activities, especially in border areas.

Responding to their activities, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched several rounds of strikes against their positions since September 24 last year, vowing to continue the attacks until the groups are disarmed.

Iran has, on countless occasions, warned Iraqi Kurdistan’s local authorities that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a haven for anti-Tehran terrorists.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
12 September 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
12 September 2023
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
12 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
11 September 2023
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
11 September 2023
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
11 September 2023
First-ever Israeli Delegation in Saudi Arabia
First-ever Israeli Delegation in Saudi Arabia
11 September 2023
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
10 September 2023
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
10 September 2023
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
Iran to Host 150 Muslim Luminaries, Including AI Scientists, Next month
10 September 2023
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
G20 Admits African Union as Permanent Member
10 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Sanaa Government Conducts Military Drill
10 September 2023