Islam Times - Russia has never turned its back on the countries of the East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have never turned our back on the East, and almost 20 years after (Vladimir) Putin became president, our foreign policy has always taken into account the advantages we have in the east of our country, first of all on the Eurasian continent. The trend of cooperation is historical and objective, and it will be strengthened," he told Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).Lavrov pointed out that Russia is currently taking a number of steps to establish contacts with its eastern neighbors. "Long before the current events, we've started to pay more attention to the eastern flank of our country. We can see this in the creation of investment projects, transport and logistics routes, new ports and ships," the top diplomat added, TASS reported.The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer.