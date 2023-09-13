0
Wednesday 13 September 2023 - 00:56

Iran Intel. Min. Detains Foreign-based Riot Provokers

Story Code : 1081371
It was announced that Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) a joint statement last Wednesday to say that they had dismantled a foreign-affiliated network planning riots in the country on anniversary of last year's riots.

"The members of the group operated with financial support from the US State Department and under guidance from the US-based Freedom House and The Nonviolent Initiative for Democracy Inc.  and directed by “one of foreign-based political elements," the statement said.

"These people were networking women and planning riots through giving training to elements inside and outside Iran by holding free online courses for civil and women activists," added the statement.

The network held its last workshop at SOAS University of London in July, the statement said, adding that the workshop was held “by a reporter of a hostile media outlet” for foreign-based women activists.

According to the statement, the network planned an “online confidential meeting” on the 7th and 14th of this September for a group of civil and women activists. 

These workshops and meetings were aimed "at making preparations and offering guidelines to rioters inside Iran to revive an environment of tension and riot," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, tonight the Iranian media have also released a video in which the intelligence ministry says that it has arrested some key elements who organized ad provoked riots last year in European countries and the United States. 
