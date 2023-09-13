Joint Tehran-Moscow Efforts Can End US Supermacy: Envoy

Islam Times - "With the joint efforts of Tehran and Moscow, it is possible to eliminate the elements of American domination," the Russian ambassador to Tehran said.

In a note written on "The fight against colonialism and the end of the domination of the West" Alexey Dedov addressed the domination of the West over the countries of the world, as well as the role of Iran and Russia in the fight against colonialism and exploitation.Referring to the decreasing trend of trust in the West by the people of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, he wrote that today, unique circumstances have emerged that make international investment possible.The power of the West is being destroyed due to continued interference in the internal affairs of other countries, military interventions, imposing sanctions and other illegitimate measures to gain unilateral advantages, he further wrote.Pointing to BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he added that in Asian, African, and Latin American countries, there is a growing trust in their own opportunities for successful development.Stating that Russia and Iran share the same position in the fight against colonialism, he added that, "With our joint efforts, it is possible to remove the elements of the global domination of the US and the influence of unfriendly countries in the international arena."