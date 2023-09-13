0
Wednesday 13 September 2023 - 01:01

Joint Tehran-Moscow Efforts Can End US Supermacy: Envoy

Story Code : 1081373
Joint Tehran-Moscow Efforts Can End US Supermacy: Envoy
In a note written on "The fight against colonialism and the end of the domination of the West" Alexey Dedov addressed the domination of the West over the countries of the world, as well as the role of Iran and Russia in the fight against colonialism and exploitation.

Referring to the decreasing trend of trust in the West by the people of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, he wrote that today, unique circumstances have emerged that make international investment possible.

The power of the West is being destroyed due to continued interference in the internal affairs of other countries, military interventions, imposing sanctions and other illegitimate measures to gain unilateral advantages, he further wrote. 

Pointing to BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he added that in Asian, African, and Latin American countries, there is a growing trust in their own opportunities for successful development.

Stating that Russia and Iran share the same position in the fight against colonialism, he added that, "With our joint efforts, it is possible to remove the elements of the global domination of the US and the influence of unfriendly countries in the international arena."
Comment


Featured Stories
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
US House
US House's McCarthy Opens Long-Shot Impeachment Probe of Biden
13 September 2023
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
13 September 2023
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
12 September 2023
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
12 September 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
12 September 2023
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
12 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
11 September 2023
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
11 September 2023
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
11 September 2023
First-ever Israeli Delegation in Saudi Arabia
First-ever Israeli Delegation in Saudi Arabia
11 September 2023
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
France Deploying Forces in West Africa for ‘Aggression’: Niger Military
10 September 2023
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Found to Exploit Bug to Target Apple Devices
10 September 2023