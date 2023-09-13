Kim-Putin Summit: Arms’ Talks on Top

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have met and begun a long-awaited summit at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Far East.

The meeting comes ahead of planned talks that could potentially result in a weapons agreement.Kim, making a rare foreign trip and his first since the pandemic began, entered Russia on his heavily fortified train on Tuesday. Russian news agencies TASS, RIA Novosti, and Interfax all confirmed Putin's arrival at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.Accompanying Kim on his visit to Russia are top military officials, including Korean People’s Army Marshal Pak Jong Chon and Munitions Industry Department Director Jo Chun Ryong.The summit suggests that Russia may assist North Korea in its rocketry and satellite programs, particularly following Pyongyang's recent attempts to place a military spy satellite into orbit. Experts believe that the spaceport is an optimal location for mutual interests, including satellite technology exchange.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will participate in the negotiations, indicating potential bilateral joint naval drills. Kim is accompanied by top military officials, further underlining the military focus of the talks.