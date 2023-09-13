0
Wednesday 13 September 2023 - 06:21

Heroic Palestinian Op. Injures 2 “Israelis” South of Nablus

Story Code : 1081417
The "shooting operation" took place in the town of Huwara, south of the city of Nablus, on Tuesday, the Palestinian Information Center news agency reported.

The agency attributed the operation to "Palestinian resistance fighters". Other outlets said the al-Fajr Brigade, which is associated with the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades – a coalition of West Bank-based Palestinian resistance groups – had claimed responsibility for the incident.

“Israeli” media sources, meanwhile, said one of the settlers was in a “critical condition”, while the other had been “moderately injured”.

The fighters managed to flee the scene, the sources added, saying that “Israeli” military reinforcements had been deployed to the area to conduct a comprehensive search operation in pursuit of the fighters.

The occupied West Bank has been witnessing a surge in such resistance operations in reaction to the “Israeli” regime's and its illegal settlers' incessant instances of deadly aggression against the Palestinians, and their near-daily violations against Palestinian properties and holy sites.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which is based in the nearby Gaza Strip, commended the operation.

Spokesman Hazem Qassem said the successful operation showed that the Palestinian fighters in the West Bank would continue resisting the “Israeli” occupation.

The operation coincided with the anniversary of the “Israeli” entity's 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, he reminded. Qassem stressed that “this reflects the Palestinian people’s ability to resist the ‘Israeli’ occupation until there will be no place for the invaders,” the Palestinian Information Center reported, citing his remarks.
