Thursday 14 September 2023 - 02:19

Bibi’s Coalition Threatened: Internal Rift over PA Vehicle Transfer

This comes as members of Netanyahu’s coalition expressed outrage at the reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, “Israeli” Army Radio reported that at least 1,500 rifles and a number of armored vehicles were transferred by the US to the Palestinian Authority’s security forces with the approval of the so-called “Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories” [COGAT], which is supervised by “Israeli” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The weapons were transferred recently from US Army bases in Jordan to the PA through the “Allenby” crossing.

The PA also recently received armored vehicles from the US.

However, sources close to the finance minister said that Smotrich was not aware of the approval and is “seething with rage.”

According to the sources, the move is part of steps by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a unity government with former war minister Benny Gantz. Smotrich is set to hold an urgent consultation later on Wednesday.

For his part, “Israel’s” so-called National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed outrage at the reports, demanding that Netanyahu deny the reports. “If you intend to strive for an Oslo 2 government, please inform your ministers and the public and we will act accordingly,” warned Ben-Gvir.
