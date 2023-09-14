0
Thursday 14 September 2023 - 03:36

Yemen to Aggressor Regimes: You’ve One Last Chance to End War

Story Code : 1081549
Bin Habtour further warned that Sanaa will consider an “appropriate response” to the aggressor regimes that have deprived the government of its revenues.

“The countries involved in aggression are stubborn and believe that they are exerting popular pressure on us regarding salaries, however, we trust the awareness of our people in Sanaa and consider the appropriate response,” he said.

“We give the countries involved in aggression one last chance” as was stated by the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The premier also said that currently, all the government’s revenue sources were in the hands of the occupiers.

“Previously, 75 percent of Yemen’s budget revenues came from oil and gas, 15 percent from taxes and customs, and the remaining from grants, loans, etc.,” he added.

According to Bin Habtour, “Today, however, Hodeida port is the only source of income and constitutes only 10 percent of the entitled revenues which is sufficient to pay half of the salaries of civil servants every three months.”

In parallel, he confirmed that Yemen is “still in a state of war with the aggressor countries” despite efforts by Oman to revive talks aimed at the extension of a truce between Sanaa and the coalition.

The Yemeni prime minister hailed Oman’s mediating role as “sincere,” noting, however, that its impact is limited.

He emphasized that the Saudi-led coalition members are the ones who should take the initiative and stop the war.

The former Yemeni government’s president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, resigned from the presidency in late 2014 and later fled to Riyadh amid a political conflict with Ansarullah. The movement has been running Yemen’s affairs in the absence of a functioning administration.
