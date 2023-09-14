0
Thursday 14 September 2023 - 03:39

Iraq to Relocate Terrorists from Iran Border to UN-Run Camp

Story Code : 1081551
Iraq to Relocate Terrorists from Iran Border to UN-Run Camp
Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, held in Tehran on Wednesday, Fuad Hussein stressed that Iraq, according to its Constitution, won’t allow any group to use the Arab country’s soil to attack other nations.

Pointing to the roadmap to security cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran, he said Iraq is planning to disarm the terrorist groups near the border with Iran and relocate them to a camp under the UN’s supervision.

Hussein also expressed hope that the problems between the two neighbors, if any, would be resolved through negotiations.

Hailing the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi foreign minister said closer regional relations will strengthen regional security.

Considering that a single threat will affect all regional countries, Iraq is pushing for collective security, he stated.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed satisfaction with Iraq’s efforts to expel the terrorist groups from near the common border, disarm them and transfer them to areas deep inside Iraq.

He said terrorist groups could not be categorized as good and bad, stressing that the terrorists should not be given the time to pose any threat to the security of Iran and Iraq.
