0
Thursday 14 September 2023 - 03:51

Lavrov to Hold Talks with Chinese Foreign Minister on September 18

Story Code : 1081558
"On September 18, talks between Russian Foreign Minister and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be held in Moscow. A wide spectrum of issues of interest of the bilateral relations is expected to be discussed, including contacts on the highest and high levels," Zakharova told a briefing, Sputnik reported.

The diplomat added that the ministers would also discuss strengthening cooperation in the international arena, joint work in international organizations and the Ukraine conflict.

Myanmar's foreign minister, Then Swe, will also pay a working visit to Russia from September 13-15 and will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on September 14, Zakharova said.

"From September 13-15, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Myanmar will visit Russia and Moscow directly. This will be a working visit," Zakharova told reporters, adding that "his negotiations with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, are scheduled for September 14."

The sides are expected to discuss the state and prospects for promoting the entire range of bilateral relations, including political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, interaction in the field of defense, security, humanitarian contacts, the diplomat said, adding that current issues of the regional and international agenda will also be considered.
