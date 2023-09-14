0
Thursday 14 September 2023 - 03:57

Hamas: Huwara Shooting Heroic Response to Israel Violations in Aqsa

Story Code : 1081560
Hamas: Huwara Shooting Heroic Response to Israel Violations in Aqsa
Mohammad Hamadeh, the spokesman for the Hamas branch in occupied al-Quds, said on Wednesday that the operation sent a clear message to the occupying Tel Aviv regime and Zionist settlers, who intended to invade al-Quds and the holy al-Aqsa Mosque during the Rosh HaShanah holidays for the Jewish New Year.

“The struggle against the Israeli occupation will continue until full restoration of Palestinians’ rights,” he added.

He praised the brave Palestinian nation who stood up against Israeli forces, and resistance fighters who prove their might every day to create deterrence against Israel and dispel its invincibility myth.

Hamadeh also said that the operation was a response to the follies of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against Palestinian prisoners.

The Hamas spokesman called on Palestinians living throughout the West Bank and al-Quds to intensify their retaliatory operations against Zionist occupiers and target illegal settlements.

The resistance fighters and the entire Palestinian nation must turn the occupiers’ lives into utter hell in order to finally force them out of the occupied territories, and stop their crimes against al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian prisoners, he said.

The remarks came after two Israeli men were wounded in a retaliatory shooting attack in the northern West Bank town of Huwara on Tuesday evening.

The Israeli Magen David Adom ambulance service said the pair, in their 30s, were in good condition, after suffering minor injuries by glass shards as a result of the gunfire toward the windshield of their car.
