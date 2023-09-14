0
Thursday 14 September 2023 - 04:11

Iran to Have Proportionate Response to West’s Statement

Iran to Have Proportionate Response to West’s Statement
Nasser Kan'ani reacted to a joint statement released at the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors by the Western Group, expressing regret that the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the United States, who played the major role in issuing the anti-Iran statement, once again abused Iran's technical cooperation with the IAEA in line with their own political goals.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed in principle to cooperation with the Agency within the framework of the Safeguard Agreement, Kan'ani continued, "The joint statement in March 2023 [between Iran and the IAEA] lays the ground for accelerating the resolution of the so-called outstanding safeguard issues, and these issues, which mainly have roots in politics, should be resolved because they are an obstacle in the way of improving the cooperation between Iran and the Agency."

The spokesman further thanked a group of 9 countries that supported and hailed Iran's cooperation with the IAEA in contradiction with the Western countries group's counterproductive statement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will have a proportional response to the political move taken by the three European countries at the shortest possible time, and this response will be informed to the IAEA Director General. No doubt, exercising political pressure against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the IAEA Board of Governors will have an adverse effect."
