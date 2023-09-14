0
Thursday 14 September 2023 - 04:12

'US Proclaiming NATO Nuclear Alliance Highly Dangerous'

Story Code : 1081562
Russia views Washington’s statements proclaiming NATO a nuclear alliance as highly dangerous and fraught with escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing within the framework of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), TASS reported.

"We think that these statements by the US where it proclaims itself a nuclear alliance, NATO that is, are highly dangerous. We think that this wordplay only heightens risks and promotes the escalation of an already tense situation," the diplomat said. She noted that Moscow had "repeatedly registered statements and actions by Western countries in the nuclear realm which are hard to see as anything other than inciting or threatening."

In this context, Zakharova commented on the fact that the G20 final declaration contained a statement on the inadmissibility of using nuclear weapons. "I think that the inclusion of this provision is related to the international community realizing the sharp increase in strategic risks fraught with a nuclear escalation," she said.

"The rhetoric as well as practical actions in this sphere have toughened," the diplomat added. "Such as, for example, the Americans holding military drills as part of the framework of so-called nuclear groups within NATO, that is, those very countries that the US has made the testing grounds of its nuclear weapons in Europe," she concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
13 September 2023
US House
US House's McCarthy Opens Long-Shot Impeachment Probe of Biden
13 September 2023
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
13 September 2023
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
12 September 2023
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
12 September 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
12 September 2023
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
12 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
11 September 2023
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
11 September 2023
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
11 September 2023