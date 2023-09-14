0
Thursday 14 September 2023 - 04:16

Syrian Air Defense Responds to Israeli Airstrikes on Tartus

Story Code : 1081564
Syrian Air Defense Responds to Israeli Airstrikes on Tartus
A high-ranking security source reported the interception of the Zionist missiles by the Syrian air defense in the sky of the Syrian city of Tartus.

According to the source, the Syrian air defense managed to intercept and destroy the missiles launched by the Zionist regime's fighters that intended to target some positions in the outskirts of Tartus. 

The Zionist regime's fighter jets entered the Syrian airspace from the eastern side of the international waters and struck the "Al-Jamasieh" military base in a village by the same name in Tartous province.

A senior security official told the Russian news agency Sputnik that air defense systems started to shoot at attacking missiles and most of the missiles were intercepted.

No casualties have been reported in the attack by the Zionist regime's fighter jets on suburb of Tartus.

The Israeli regime's violations and attacks against various areas in Syria continue, despite the Syrian government repeatedly calling on international forums, including the United Nations, to condemn the Israeli aggressions and take action to stop them.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
13 September 2023
US House
US House's McCarthy Opens Long-Shot Impeachment Probe of Biden
13 September 2023
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
13 September 2023
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
12 September 2023
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
12 September 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
12 September 2023
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
12 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
Ayatollah Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened
11 September 2023
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
US President Arrives in Vietnam in Bid to Lure China’s Neighbor
11 September 2023
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
NATO to Launch Biggest Military Exercise since Cold War
11 September 2023