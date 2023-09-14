0
Thursday 14 September 2023 - 10:16

Multiple Drones Intercepted above Crimea

Story Code : 1081622
Multiple Drones Intercepted above Crimea
“On September 14, at about 5:30am Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on objects in the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the ministry said in a brief statement on Telegram.

Russian air defense units “destroyed 11 unmanned aerial devices” in Crimean airspace, the military said.

Around the same time, five naval drones were also destroyed as they approached to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship 'Sergey Kotov', which used its on-board weapons to neutralize the unmanned boats, the ministry added.

 It was not immediately clear where the drones were intercepted, but several explosions and anti-air gunfire were heard in the vicinity of the Crimean city of Evpatoria, according to witness reports on social media.

The drone attack follows a string of similar incidents in recent weeks, with many targeting Crimea, where Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet is located. Other Ukrainian strikes have been aimed at the Russian capital, with air defenses shooting down a number of UAVs over the city last week.
