Iran to Soon Access Another $10bn of Its Blocked Funds

Islam Times - The senior Iranian businessman, Majid Reza Hariri, revealed that his country will soon have access to another chunk of its funds that have been blocked in banks in other countries because of US sanctions.

Hariri, who chairs Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce, said on Wednesday that the funds that are going to be unfrozen will be worth $10 billion.Hariri said in a post on the X platform that there are “rumors about the release of another $10 billion” without elaborating on the country or countries where they are kept.The remarks came hours after media reports said the United States had cleared the way for the transfer of some $6 billion worth of Iranian funds from Switzerland to Qatar where the Central Bank of Iran [CBI] can access them for purchase of non-sanctioned goods.The funds being released to six bank accounts in Qatar had remained inaccessible in South Korea for nearly five years because of US sanctions and Iran has won their release under a prisoner exchange deal with the US.Iranian officials indicated last month after reports about release of funds in South Korea that Tehran has no more blocked funds in other countries.Hariri said the release of foreign funds would certainly impact the situation of the currency markets in Iran in the coming days, adding that they will give the CBI more leverage to control the prices in the market.