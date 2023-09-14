0
Thursday 14 September 2023 - 10:18

Syria’s Mikdad to Lebanese Bou Habib: Syria Welcomes Return of Refugees

Story Code : 1081624
Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad affirmed that his country welcomed the return of refugees to their homeland but what prevents this process is the consequences of the Turkish and US occupation of parts form the country.

In a phone call that he received from his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib on Wednesday, Mikdad underlined that “Syria spares no single effort to facilitate the return process but the mentioned occupation, looting the resources from the Syrian territories, along with the sanctions imposed on the country are all obstacles of this return.”

The Lebanese counterpart Bou Habib stated that he will lead a delegation to visit Syria very soon to discuss the issue of refugees, voicing his country’s keenness to the full cooperation and coordination with Syria.
