Thursday 14 September 2023 - 10:24

Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea

The development comes as Kim concludes his rare trip to meet with Putin, characterized as a “historic meeting and talks.”

During their summit, Russia pledged support for North Korea’s nascent space program, while Putin indicated potential for military collaboration.

Kim extended an invitation to Putin to visit North Korea at a mutually convenient time. “Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship.”

Both leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship between Russia and North Korea.

Kim conveyed his confidence in Russia’s forthcoming “great victory” against its adversaries, highlighting their enduring partnership.

“We will always be with Russia,” Kim said, according to footage broadcast on Russian TV.

The visit concluded with Kim’s departure for Vladivostok, where he will oversee a display of Russian warships, showcasing the capabilities of the Pacific Fleet.
