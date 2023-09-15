0
Friday 15 September 2023 - 06:39

Lukashenko Travels to Russia for Talks with Putin

Story Code : 1081729
Lukashenko Travels to Russia for Talks with Putin
"On September 14, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has left for the Russian Federation on an official visit. The central part of his visit will involve talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 15," the agency said, TASS reported.

It is noted that the talks will focus on the international agenda and regional issues as well as joint projects in the economic sphere, for instance in the industrial, agricultural and other sectors, as well as in the field of import substitution.

According to the news agency, the two leaders had planned consultations in accordance with the previously coordinated schedule.

Previous talks between Lukashenko and Putin were held in St. Petersburg on June 23. In addition to economic cooperation, the two presidents touched on many issues including the war in Ukraine and NATO’s intensifying activity in Poland.

At the end of August, the Belarusian government said that Minsk was coordinating with Moscow 12 additional import-substituting industrial projects which may be financed by a Russian loan. Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Petr Parkhomchik said that currently, 17 investment projects to the tune of 127 bln Russian rubles (over $1.3 bln) within the Union State are being implemented while 12 more projects worth 37 bln rubles (more than $385 mln) are at the coordination stage.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
15 September 2023
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
14 September 2023
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
13 September 2023
US House
US House's McCarthy Opens Long-Shot Impeachment Probe of Biden
13 September 2023
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
13 September 2023
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
12 September 2023
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
12 September 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
12 September 2023
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
12 September 2023