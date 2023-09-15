0
Friday 15 September 2023 - 06:44

US Department of Defense to Deploy Team in Ukraine for Aid Oversight

Story Code : 1081733
US Department of Defense to Deploy Team in Ukraine for Aid Oversight
This development comes amid increasing calls by Republican lawmakers in the United States for enhanced scrutiny of aid distribution.

According to the Department of Defense inspector general, senior US officials initiated their work in Ukraine at the end of last month. Additional personnel are anticipated to join them by the conclusion of September, with the oversight team operating from the US embassy in Kiev. Notably, this marks the first instance of the inspector general deploying personnel on the ground since the onset of the conflict in February.

The Biden administration's recent request to Congress for an additional $24 billion in aid for Ukraine has triggered a growing demand among GOP lawmakers for stricter control over how these funds are utilized. In February 2023, the Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability committee cautioned against potential "waste, fraud, and abuse" of US aid. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had previously emphasized his reluctance to provide Ukraine with an unrestricted financial allocation.

Citing a Department of Defense inspector general report from October 2022, CNN disclosed that the United States had been unable to perform required end-use monitoring of military equipment supplied to Ukraine during the initial six months of the conflict due to limited on-ground presence. The report outlined instances of criminals, volunteer fighters, and arms traffickers attempting to pilfer Western-provided weapons and equipment.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, recently expressed concern that corruption scandals within Ukraine were severely undermining its international reputation and defense capabilities. Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko acknowledged existing issues in August but noted the willingness of Western supporters to accept the challenge of addressing corruption.

During the same period, The Washington Post estimated that US aid to Ukraine constituted the largest of its kind since World War II.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
15 September 2023
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
14 September 2023
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
13 September 2023
US House
US House's McCarthy Opens Long-Shot Impeachment Probe of Biden
13 September 2023
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
13 September 2023
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
12 September 2023
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
Kim Jong Un in Russia via Train, To Meet Putin
12 September 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Large-Scale Drills in Gaza
12 September 2023
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
Report: US Convoy Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria
12 September 2023