Friday 15 September 2023 - 06:47

UK Defense Committee Chair Steps Down following Afghanistan Row

UK Defense Committee Chair Steps Down following Afghanistan Row
The Conservative MP had been criticized after he posted a video clip on X in July that said Afghanistan had been "transformed" under the rule of the Taliban, Anadolu Agency reported.

The clip showed him visiting Afghanistan where he urged the UK to re-engage with the Taliban and to reopen its embassy in Kabul. "Shouting from afar will not improve women's rights," he said.

In a tweet accompanying the video, he said security has improved and corruption reduced in Afghanistan.

He was facing a potential no-confidence vote from fellow MPs on the Defense Select Committee, however, the BBC reported that Ellwood resigned before he was "pushed," --citing a source familiar with the situation.

"Poor communications, during the summer, in calling for greater international engagement in Afghanistan was understandably criticised at the time and reflected poorly on the committee," said the MP for Bournemouth East.
