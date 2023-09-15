0
Friday 15 September 2023 - 06:52

NATO Running Short of Ammunition: Reveals Norway's Armed Forces Chief

Story Code : 1081738
NATO Running Short of Ammunition: Reveals Norway
"[Procurement] is still going slow. All the defense chiefs that I have spoken to say that the demand for new weapons surpasses production," Eirik Kristoffersen told a Norwegian newspaper ahead of a top-level meeting of the bloc's top brass.

NATO chiefs of defense will gather in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Saturday for their annual Military Committee Conference, the newspaper said, adding that 31 commanders-in-chief from NATO countries, plus current candidate Sweden, will participate in the meeting.

Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
