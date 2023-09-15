0
Friday 15 September 2023 - 06:53

Cuban Pres. Calls for Expanding Cooperation with Iran

Story Code : 1081739
Meeting with Iran's Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy Affais Rouhollah Dehghani, Cuba's President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel said that good infrastructure and capacities are prepared for scientific and technological cooperation in Cuba, which Iranian experts can use.

Rouhollah Dehghani arrived in Havana, the capital of Cuba, on Thursday to participate in the G77 summit and met with Cuban President Díaz-Canel. 

Also, Dehghani stressed food security, health, energy, and mine as Iran's priorities for cooperation with Cuba and said his office has special plans to persuade the private sector and support the Iranian knowledge-based companies in Cuba. 

Themed 'Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation,' the G77 summit will be attended by the leaders of the developing countries and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. 

G77, within the UN framework, pursues issues such as promoting collective economic interests and strengthening the South current's negotiation capacity, as well as technical cooperation among developing countries.
