0
Saturday 16 September 2023 - 07:43

Iran on Fresh Sanctions: West Has No Right to Shed Crocodile Tears for Iranians

Story Code : 1081892
Iran on Fresh Sanctions: West Has No Right to Shed Crocodile Tears for Iranians
On Friday, the United States, the UK, and the European Union sanctioned dozens of Iranian individuals and entities, which they accused of either suppression or misrepresentation of last year's unrest.

Later in the day, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denounced the sanctions as "unconstructive behavior," which was not in line with the Western countries' own interests.

The West, he added, rather had to adopt "a new policy [that was] based on respect for the great and civilized Iranian nation, the Islamic Republic's sovereignty, and the two sides' common security and interests."

The unrest erupted throughout the country last September following the unfortunate death earlier that month of a young girl named Mahsa Amini. Amini fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later at a Tehran hospital. Relevant investigations attributed her death to a medical condition, dismissing allegations that she had been beaten by police forces.

Iran says the 2022 riots were the result of foreign-backed elements exploiting the incident.

Referring to the Western sanctions and accusations faulting Iran's riot response, Kanaani asserted that, when it comes to the provision of public security for the country, the Iranian people and authorities "would not be influenced by the Western parties' malicious propaganda and measures."

He, meanwhile, reminded the Western states of their own dismal rights records, identifying them as "countries, which continually perpetrate the most severe instances of violence against their own citizens, especially women, and also minorities, people of color, aboriginals, and migrants."

These countries also never muster the courage to truly protest and condemn the "child-killing Zionist regime's daily crimes," the spokesman noted.

Such states, therefore, "have no right to shed crocodile tears for the Iranian nation," he added.

Kanaani concluded his remarks by pointing out that the Western states' provision of support and safe haven for anti-Iran terrorist groups, such as the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO], which is guilty of killing thousands of Iranians, "belies their claim of supporting the Iranian people's rights."
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
15 September 2023
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
14 September 2023
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
13 September 2023
US House
US House's McCarthy Opens Long-Shot Impeachment Probe of Biden
13 September 2023
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
13 September 2023
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
12 September 2023