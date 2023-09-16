0
Saturday 16 September 2023 - 08:17

US School Shootings In 2021-2022 Break 21-year Record-high: Report

Story Code : 1081908
US School Shootings In 2021-2022 Break 21-year Record-high: Report
Released on Thursday, it was demonstrated that 327 school shootings at public and private elementary and secondary schools were reported in 2021-2022, which includes 188 incidents with casualties and 139 that did not report any deaths or injuries.

That same academic year, 57 school shootings resulted in death, while 131 shootings resulted in injuries.

This breaks a new annual record in US schools over the past 21 years. In 2020-2021, 93 school shootings, per the report, noted that the majority were associated with at least but not limited to drive-by incidents, accidental weapon release, intentional property damages, and general dispute escalations.

Around one-third of the reported shootings were listed with no determined cause.

Since 2000, the lowest number of school shootings was during the 2009-2010 school year, with only 14 incidents, as the report noted that 98% of school shooters for the past 21 years were identified as male.

It is worth mentioning that the rise in gun deaths among children and teens is part of a broader recent increase in firearm deaths among Americans overall. In 2021, there were 48,830 gun deaths among Americans of all ages – by far the highest yearly total on record and up 23% from the 39,707 recorded in 2019, before the pandemic.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
15 September 2023
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
14 September 2023
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
13 September 2023
US House
US House's McCarthy Opens Long-Shot Impeachment Probe of Biden
13 September 2023
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
13 September 2023
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
12 September 2023