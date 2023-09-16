0
Saturday 16 September 2023 - 08:32

US Autoworkers Launch Historic Strike

Story Code : 1081912
US Autoworkers Launch Historic Strike
UAW members began picketing at three plants operated by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis early on Friday after talks between the union and management failed to narrow differences on contract terms and pay.

The strike, involving some 12,700 workers at three assembly plants in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio, is expected to halt production of popular car models including the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado.

The UAW has demanded a 36 percent pay rise over four years and the elimination of a tiered salary scale that requires workers to put in eight years before being eligible for the same compensation as veteran employees.

The “Big Three” carmakers have offered a pay bump of 17.5-20 percent, without other benefits and the changes to the wage system demanded by the union.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the union would not call a broader general strike for now, but all options would be on the table if new contracts are not agreed.

“They could double our raises and not raise car prices and still make millions of dollars in profits,” Fain said. “We’re not the problem. Corporate greed is the problem.”

Ford said it had bargained in “good faith” to avoid the strike and would continue to work towards an agreement that “rewards our employees and protects Ford’s ability to invest in the future”.

GM and Stellantis did not release a statement ahead of the midnight deadline for the strike.

GM’s top manufacturing executive Gerald Johnson said earlier that the UAW’s proposal would cost $100bn and would be “absolutely impossible to absorb”.

A prolonged strike could pose a challenge to the re-election prospects of US President Joe Biden, who has claimed to be the most union-friendly president in American history.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
15 September 2023
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
14 September 2023
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
13 September 2023
US House
US House's McCarthy Opens Long-Shot Impeachment Probe of Biden
13 September 2023
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
13 September 2023
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
12 September 2023