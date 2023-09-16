Iran Refutes Accusation of Involvement in Ukraine War

Islam Times - The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations categorically rejected the “repeated and baseless allegations” made by the US that Iran has supplied drones for the use in the Ukraine war.

In a letter to President of UN Security Council Ferit Hoxha and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 15, Saeed Iravani said the cynical attempt by the US to establish an illusory link between the alleged use of drones in the conflict in Ukraine and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to accuse Iran of violating this resolution is misleading and entirely unfounded.What follows is the full text of the Iranian envoy’s letter:In the name of God, the most Compassionate, the most Merciful,Excellency,Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing in response to the letter dated 11 September 2023, from the Permanent Representatives of the United States of America to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2023/661), wherein the United States, in continuation of its repeated and baseless accusations and spread of misinformation, has once again attempted to level unsubstantiated claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.The cynical attempt by the United States to establish an illusory link between the alleged use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the conflict in Ukraine and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) to accuse Iran of violating this resolution is misleading and entirely unfounded. The Islamic Republic of Iran has rejected these unfounded and absurd allegations on several occasions and through various communications to the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, including a letter dated 17 August 2023 (S/2023/610). All of these phony charges are once again rejected. The alleged and the so-called evidence attached to the letter presented by the United States Defense Intelligence Agency as “declassified information” is utterly fabricated and devoid of any legal validity. The United States seeks not only to intentionally mislead the international community but also to manipulate the mandate of the United Nations Secretariat for the sole purpose of serving its own political interests despite its ongoing and significant violations of Resolution 2231.We underscore once more that the United States' repeated and unjustified request to the Secretariat to conduct the so-called investigation into the alleged violation of resolution 2231 lacks a legal basis. Neither resolution 2231 nor the relevant Note by the President of the Security Council (S/2016/44) authorize such an unlawful mandate. We reiterate our call to the Secretariat of the United Nations to diligently fulfill its mandate, as outlined in the note of the President of the Security Council (S/2016/44). Considering Article 100 of the United Nations Charter, the UN Secretariat must resist yielding to the influence exerted by the United States and certain member states acting in bad faith and refrain from legitimizing baseless and politically motivated claims lacking proper substantiation.I would also like to take this opportunity to categorically reject the identical baseless allegations made against my Country by certain Member States of the Security Council during the UN Security Council briefings under the agenda items of "Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" and "Threats to international peace and security" that were held on 21 and 26 July, 17 August and 12 September 2023 (S/PV.9382, S/PV.9386, S/PV.9399, S/PV.9415), as well as an unwarranted reference made to Iran in a so-called joint statement by the United States and certain states on 30 August 2023 regarding the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. I reiterate that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently upheld its commitments under international law and the United Nations Charter and maintains a clear and consistent position on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.