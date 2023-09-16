0
Saturday 16 September 2023 - 09:23

Sayyed Safieddine: Hezbollah Power Targets Israeli Enemy, Not Lebanese Dwarfs

Story Code : 1081925
Sayyed Safieddine: Hezbollah Power Targets Israeli Enemy, Not Lebanese Dwarfs
Addressing a memorial service held at Al-Mujtaba Complex in Beirut’s Dahiyeh on the death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH)  as well as his two grandsons Imam Al-Hassan bin Ali (A.S.) and Imam Ali bin Moussa (A.S.) as well as the 26th anniversary of Mount Rafea martyrs, Sayyed Safieddine affirmed that Hezbollah power will not be used against Lebanese parties.

“Our military power has not been prepared to confront you, o’ stupid and idiot,” Sayyed Safieddine said.

Hezbollah is planning and preparing a military power to face the Israeli barbarism and oppression and liberate the occupied lands and sanctities, his eminence said.

Sayyed Safieddine emphasized that Hezbollah affiliation with the central cause makes it act patiently with the Lebanese political dwarfs concerned with humiliating the Resistance.

Finally, Sayyed Safieddine underlined the importance of holding a national dialogue in order to elect a new president, adding that the political escalation in the country does not lead to any positive outcome.
