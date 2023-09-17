Turkey Suggests Four-Party Meeting on Karabakh to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had offered to Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold a top-level four-party meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

"I said, let’s get together and discuss the steps that need to be taken. As of now, we have received neither a positive nor a negative response to this proposal," the Turkish leader said at a press conference in Istanbul aired by local TV channels before departing for New York.

"Yes, it is our priority to hold trilateral talks as planned earlier. Yet we also suggested meeting in a four-party format as well. Meaning, myself, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, (Azerbaijani President) Ilham Aliyev and (Armenian Prime Minister Nikol) Pashinyan," he said, TASS reported.