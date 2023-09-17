0
Sunday 17 September 2023 - 07:29

Turkey, UN Chief 'Working Hard' to Revive Black Sea Grain Deal: US

Story Code : 1082089
Turkey, UN Chief
During a press briefing, Sullivan said the US does not see an immediate pathway back to the deal, saying that "Russia's excuses, answers on this just keep shifting ", Anadolu Agency reported.
 
"We're going to continue to press on them (Russians). We're going to call on the rest of the world to do the same. We know the Turks are working hard at this, Guterres is working hard at this. So we hope that they can generate an outcome," said Sullivan.
 
"But the Russians are not giving us a huge amount of cause for optimism at this moment," he added.
 
On Wednesday, Guterres said he will meet Turkish, Ukrainian, and Russian leaders next week at the annual UN General Assembly meeting in New York in an effort to revive the deal.
 
Russia suspended the grain deal in July because it said parts related to its demands have "not been implemented so far," referring to the removal of obstacles to fertilizer exports and the inclusion of state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank in the SWIFT international payment system.
 
The agreement was signed in Istanbul in July 2022 by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN, creating a safe corridor through the Black Sea for exports from three Ukrainian ports since the war began that February.
 
It helped rein in spiraling prices and ease a global food crisis by restoring the flow of wheat, sunflower oil, fertilizer and other products from Ukraine – one of the world’s largest grain exporters.
 
At the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be attending the global gathering of world leaders for the first time in person.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
15 September 2023
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
14 September 2023
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
ICRC: Yemen Has One of World’s Highest Explosives Contamination Rates
13 September 2023
US House
US House's McCarthy Opens Long-Shot Impeachment Probe of Biden
13 September 2023
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles While Leader Kim Visits Russia
13 September 2023
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
Ukrainians: Zelensky Responsible for Corruption
12 September 2023