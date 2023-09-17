Hezbollah Expresses Solidarity with Iran Media Outlets after US Sanctions

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement expressed solidarity with Iranian news agencies, including Tasnim, that have been targeted by the US Department of the Treasury.

The US government and its cohorts in the world are incorrectly and hypocritically pretending to advocate freedom of speech, thought and opinion, Hezbollah stated.

Condemning the new US sanctions against the Iranian media outlets and their authorities, the Lebanese movement expressed solidarity with all individuals and entities to whom the sanctions have applied and lauded their role in the fight against the acts of aggression and in supporting resistance.

On Friday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 29 individuals and entities in connection with what it called Iran’s suppression of protests following the last year’s death of Mahsa Amini.

The sanctions target three media outlets, including the Tasnim News Agency.

In a statement released by Al-Manar on Saturday, Hezbollah said the fresh US sanctions amount to Washington’s “confession of defeat” in an intellectual confrontation.