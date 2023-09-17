0
Sunday 17 September 2023 - 07:33

Armed Attack on Illegal Rally in Northwest of Iran Foiled

Iranian News Agency Tasnim has learned that members of a team affiliated with terrorist groups had come to Iran from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq with the purpose of carrying out a shooting attack on an illegal rally held in Saqqez on Saturday.
 
The Iranian security forces thwarted the plot, arrested four terrorists, and confiscated a series of weapons and equipment, including AK-47 rifles, handguns, hunting shotguns, two sets of Iranian military force uniforms, and a number of cold weapons.
 
The discovery of uniforms of the Iranian military forces reveals that the terrorists had hatched a plot to shoot at the people and accuse the Iranian law enforcement forces of the crime.
 
Inquiries are being made from the arrestees.
 
In August, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps cautioned about the enemy’s plot to foment turmoil in Iran on the anniversary of the riots that broke out in September 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini, who fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later.
 
Major General Hossein Salami said the enemy suffered a crushing defeat during last year’s riots, which he described as the “most severe, most dangerous, most serious, most unequal and most massive global battle” that has been waged against the Islamic Republic. 
 
In remarks in November 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the obvious role of the enemies in the riots that took place in the country for weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini.
 
“The events that took place these past few weeks were not merely street riots. They were detailed plots. The enemy initiated hybrid warfare. The enemy, namely the United States, the Zionist regime, some insidious and malicious European powers, and some groups, came to the scene with all of their capabilities,” the Leader stated.
