0
Sunday 17 September 2023 - 07:46

Biden Caught Making Things Up Again

Story Code : 1082101
Biden Caught Making Things Up Again
“I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years and I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear, every generation has to fight for Democracy,” Biden said on Thursday, in a meandering speech at the Prince George Community College in Maryland.
 
“Biden was paid $1 million, but he never taught a single class,” the Republican National Committee said in response.
 
UPenn hired Biden in 2017, after he left the White House as Barack Obama’s vice president. Records published by the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2019 showed Biden getting paid $371,159 in 2017 and $540,484 in 2018 for “a vaguely defined role that involved no regular classes and around a dozen public appearances on campus.” The average salary for a professor at UPenn for the 2017-18 academic year was $217,411, the Inquirer noted.
 
Biden’s official title was the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of Practice, the first – and only – person to ever hold that post. The failed Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush was also employed as a non-Franklin “presidential professor of practice,” from 2018 to 2020.
 
According to the UPenn student newspaper, Biden appeared at three question-and-answer sessions with the university president, panels discussing immigration and cancer, a talk about his book, a lecture at the Wharton school of business, and public appearances with former Mexican president Felipe Calderon and former British deputy PM Nick Clegg.
 
While Biden has a long history of mis-speaking and embellishing his biography, his UPenn claim was one of many gaffes just this week, starting with a rocky press conference in Vietnam.
 
“The president has lied about being at ground zero the day after the September 11 attacks, falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth. What is going on with the president? Is he just believing things that didn’t happen did happen, or is he just randomly making stuff up?” Washington Times reporter Jeff Mordock asked at the White House briefing on Wednesday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dodged the question, however.
 
Currently 80, Biden is the oldest man ever to be sworn in as a US president. On Wednesday, both the New York Times and the Washington Post published opinion pieces arguing that he is too old to run for re-election in 2024.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House
17 September 2023
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
Taiwan Detects 28 Chinese Warplanes Around Island
17 September 2023
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
NATO to Hold Largest Wargames Since Cold War in 2024
17 September 2023
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
16 September 2023
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
Israel Regime Strikes Gaza after Attacking Border Protest
16 September 2023
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
US, Ukraine Presidents to Meet, More Aid Coming for Ukraine: White House
16 September 2023
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
US Using Ukraine as Electronic Warfare Testing Ground
15 September 2023
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
Nearly 300,000 Children Affected in Libya after Storm Daniel
15 September 2023
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
Ansarullah Officials Head to Riyadh for Ceasefire Talks
15 September 2023
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
IRGC’s Chief to Tel Aviv: Threats against Iran will Only Shorten ‘Israel’s’ Life
14 September 2023
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
Following Historic Summit, Russia’s Putin Accepts Kim’s Offer to visit N Korea
14 September 2023
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
Blinken: The Old-World Order is over
14 September 2023