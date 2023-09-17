0
Sunday 17 September 2023 - 07:50

Biden, Netanyahu To Meet on Sidelines of UNGA: White House

Story Code : 1082105
After days of speculation, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that during Netanyahu's trip to New York to address the UN General Assembly, he will meet with Biden – their first in-person meeting since Netanyahu returned to office.
 
The two will discuss "the democratic values shared by the US and ‘Israel’... a vision of a more integrated and prosperous region, and the Iranian threat," Sullivan added.
 
Netanyahu is also slated to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
 
Before New York, he will stop in California to meet with Elon Musk.
 
Every year, the world's political leaders gather for a high-level General Debate at the opening session of the UN General Assembly, held at the headquarters in New York. This year's session is taking place from September 19 to 23.
